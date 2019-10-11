- Home
- Trump Announces Intent to Nominate John Sullivan to be Ambassador to Russia - White House
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:05 PM
US President Donald Trump announced his intent on Friday to nominate Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan as ambassador to Russia, the White House said in a statement
"John Joseph Sullivan of Maryland, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Russian Federation," the White House said.
US Senate has to approve Sullivan's nomination.