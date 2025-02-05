Trump Announces Long-term Occupation Of Gaza Strip
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2025 | 11:52 AM
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says Trump envisions a different future for Gaza, which is remarkable and could be historic
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2025) US President Donald Trump has announced that the United States would take control of Gaza Strip for an extended period.
Speaking at a joint press conference at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said, “The US will take over Gaza; we will own it,”.
He claimed that the purpose of this move is to bring stability to the region and create thousands of jobs.
President Trump further said, “I see a long-term ownership position in Gaza. We will develop Gaza, provide jobs for the local population, and settle the civilians there,”.
Trump added that under the plan for the Palestinians, the leaders of Jordan and Egypt would provide relocation spaces.
“I have spoken with other middle Eastern leaders, and they liked the idea of relocating Palestinians from Gaza," he said.
The US president stated, "After our plan is implemented, I see people from around the world settling in Gaza. I will visit Israel, Gaza, and Saudi Arabia—Saudi Arabia will be very helpful.
We hope the ceasefire will hold. Many countries will soon join the Abraham Accords."
Trump also revealed that during his meeting with Netanyahu, they discussed ways to ensure the elimination of Hamas.
“The process of rebuilding and taking control of Gaza should not be carried out by the same people,” he remarked.
Additionally, President Trump expressed his willingness to negotiate with Iran. However, he warned, “If it is found that Iran possesses nuclear weapons, it will be their misfortune”.
On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that President Trump’s plan, under which the US will take control of the Palestinian territory of Gaza, has the potential to change history.
“Trump envisions a different future for Gaza, which is remarkable and could be historic,” Netanyahu said.
He further emphasized that both he and Donald Trump are committed to ensuring that Iran never develops nuclear weapons.
Recent Stories
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025
14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches
Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EU leaders commit to increased defence spending
Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
More Stories From World
-
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip6 minutes ago
-
Tatum shines as Celtics down Cavs, Lakers thrash Clippers58 minutes ago
-
Indonesia's economy tops forecast but worries remain1 hour ago
-
Bove's future uncertain after heart attack horror as Fiorentina finish Inter clash2 hours ago
-
Simeone brace helps Atletico thrash Getafe, reach Copa del Rey semis3 hours ago
-
US Treasury says Musk team has 'read-only' access to payments data3 hours ago
-
French PM set to survive no confidence vote3 hours ago
-
Speed queen Goggia pursuing Olympic dreams with 2026 Winter Games on horizon3 hours ago
-
Undav sends Stuttgart into German Cup final four3 hours ago
-
Doncic hungry for titles after shock Lakers trade4 hours ago
-
US health secretary nominee RFK Jr passes crunch Senate vote10 hours ago
-
Rwandan-backed group declares ceasefire in DRC's war-torn east10 hours ago