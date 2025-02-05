Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

(@Abdulla99267510)

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says Trump envisions a different future for Gaza, which is remarkable and could be historic

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2025) US President Donald Trump has announced that the United States would take control of Gaza Strip for an extended period.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said, “The US will take over Gaza; we will own it,”.

He claimed that the purpose of this move is to bring stability to the region and create thousands of jobs.

President Trump further said, “I see a long-term ownership position in Gaza. We will develop Gaza, provide jobs for the local population, and settle the civilians there,”.

Trump added that under the plan for the Palestinians, the leaders of Jordan and Egypt would provide relocation spaces.

“I have spoken with other middle Eastern leaders, and they liked the idea of relocating Palestinians from Gaza," he said.

The US president stated, "After our plan is implemented, I see people from around the world settling in Gaza. I will visit Israel, Gaza, and Saudi Arabia—Saudi Arabia will be very helpful.

We hope the ceasefire will hold. Many countries will soon join the Abraham Accords."

Trump also revealed that during his meeting with Netanyahu, they discussed ways to ensure the elimination of Hamas.

“The process of rebuilding and taking control of Gaza should not be carried out by the same people,” he remarked.

Additionally, President Trump expressed his willingness to negotiate with Iran. However, he warned, “If it is found that Iran possesses nuclear weapons, it will be their misfortune”.

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that President Trump’s plan, under which the US will take control of the Palestinian territory of Gaza, has the potential to change history.

“Trump envisions a different future for Gaza, which is remarkable and could be historic,” Netanyahu said.

He further emphasized that both he and Donald Trump are committed to ensuring that Iran never develops nuclear weapons.