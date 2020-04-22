Trump Announces New Press Team Appointments in Executive Office - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump has announced five new appointments to run his press and communications operations out of the Executive Office, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) US President Donald Trump has announced five new appointments to run his press and communications operations out of the Executive Office, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, President Donald Trump announced the following appointments for the Executive Office of the President," the statement said.

"Dan Scavino will serve as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications."

John Fleming will serve as Assistant to the President for Planning and Implementation and Kayleigh McEnany will serve as Assistant to the President and Press Secretary, the statement said.

Alyssa Farah will serve as Assistant to the President and Director of Strategic Communications and Nicholas Luna will serve as Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations, the statement added.