Trump Announces New US-Indian Military Drills
Faizan Hashmi 19 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the first-ever joint exercise of three US and Indian military forces would be held late this fall.
"In November, the US and India will demonstrate a dramatic progress of our defense relationship holding the first-ever tri-service military exercise between our nations.
It's called Tiger Triumph," he said.
Trump spoke at a gala event that took place in Houston, Texas to welcome visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was aptly titled "Howdy Modi."