UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Announces New US Sanctions Against Cuba

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:49 PM

Trump Announces New US Sanctions Against Cuba

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday new sanctions against Cuba, including introducing a ban for Americans to use hotels owned by the island nation's leadership

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday new sanctions against Cuba, including introducing a ban for Americans to use hotels owned by the island nation's leadership.

"Today, as part of our continuing fight against Communism and oppression I am announcing that the Treasury Department will prohibit US travelers from staying at properties owned by the Cuban government," Trump said.

The US president said the United States is also moving to further restrict the imports of Cuban alcohol and tobacco.

"These actions will ensure that US Dollars do not fund the Cuban regime and go directly to the Cuban people," Trump said.

Related Topics

Trump United States Cuba From Government

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

51 minutes ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

1 hour ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

1 hour ago

GreenFactory Emirates: The largest indoor farm in ..

2 hours ago

UAE banks availed AED44.72 bn of TESS liquidity fa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.