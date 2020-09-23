Trump Announces New US Sanctions Against Cuba

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday new sanctions against Cuba, including introducing a ban for Americans to use hotels owned by the island nation's leadership.

"Today, as part of our continuing fight against Communism and oppression I am announcing that the Treasury Department will prohibit US travelers from staying at properties owned by the Cuban government," Trump said.

The US president said the United States is also moving to further restrict the imports of Cuban alcohol and tobacco.

"These actions will ensure that US Dollars do not fund the Cuban regime and go directly to the Cuban people," Trump said.