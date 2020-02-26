UrduPoint.com
Trump Announces News Conference On Coronavirus Crisis

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:43 PM

US President Donald Trump announced a news conference from the White House on the coronavirus epidemic Wednesday, with experts warning they expect it to spread in the United States

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump announced a news conference from the White House on the coronavirus epidemic Wednesday, with experts warning they expect it to spread in the United States.

"I will be having a News Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M." Trump tweeted, adding that officials from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would attend.

