Trump announces news conference on coronavirus crisis

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump announced a news conference from the White House on the coronavirus epidemic Wednesday, with experts warning they expect it to spread in the United States.

"I will be having a News Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M." Trump tweeted, adding that officials from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would attend.