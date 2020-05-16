Trump Announces Operation Warp Speed to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine, Develop Therapeutics

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) US Presidential Donald Trump announced during a press conference on Friday an initiative called "Operation Warp Speed" to having a vaccine for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) available by January 2021 at the very least.

"Today, I want to update you on the next stage of this momentous medical initiative, it's called Operation Warp Speed," Trump said. "A massive scientific, industrial and logistical endeavor unlike anything our country has seen since the Manhattan Project."

Trump added that the operation's chief adviser is Moncef Slaoui, who previously served as the chairman of the GSK Vaccine Division in the private sector.

In addition, Trump said US Army Gen. Gustave Perna will be the project's chief operating officert.

US Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar said January 2021 is the target date for having a vaccine available to the public, but Slaoui emphasized that he has seen data from early clinical trials that gives him confidence a vaccine will be available by the end of 2020.

Azar also announced that three top HHS scientists will join the Operation Warp Speed initiative.