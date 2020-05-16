UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Announces Operation Warp Speed To Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine, Develop Therapeutics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:01 AM

Trump Announces Operation Warp Speed to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine, Develop Therapeutics

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) US Presidential Donald Trump announced during a press conference on Friday an initiative called "Operation Warp Speed" to having a vaccine for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) available by January 2021 at the very least.

"Today, I want to update you on the next stage of this momentous medical initiative, it's called Operation Warp Speed," Trump said. "A massive scientific, industrial and logistical endeavor unlike anything our country has seen since the Manhattan Project."

Trump added that the operation's chief adviser is Moncef Slaoui, who previously served as the chairman of the GSK Vaccine Division in the private sector.

In addition, Trump said US Army Gen. Gustave Perna will be the project's chief operating officert.

US Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar said January 2021 is the target date for having a vaccine available to the public, but Slaoui emphasized that he has seen data from early clinical trials that gives him confidence a vaccine will be available by the end of 2020.

Azar also announced that three top HHS scientists will join the Operation Warp Speed initiative.

Related Topics

Army Trump Manhattan January 2020 From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

2 minutes ago

Fine Rs 4.8 mln imposed on 1180 profiteers

6 seconds ago

Israelis stranded in Morocco by coronavirus reach ..

8 seconds ago

WHO to Launch Platform for Sharing Data on Tools t ..

9 seconds ago

Centre to play its full part for uplift of Sindh: ..

11 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 gamblers

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.