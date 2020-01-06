Trump Announces Possible Disproportionate Strike in Response to Any Attack by Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump notified Congress via Twitter that Washington would strike Tehran, and the strike might be conducted in a disproportionate manner, should Iran attack any US individual or target.

"These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S.

person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!" Trump wrote on Twitter late on Sunday.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have been high recently, but they further escalated after attacks on US military bases in Iraq by Iranian-backed militia, the storming of the US embassy in Iraq and the killing of Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad by a US airstrike.