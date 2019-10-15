UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Announces Sanctions On Turkey Over Syria Offensive

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

Trump Announces Sanctions on Turkey Over Syria Offensive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Monday he would soon authorize sanctions on Turkish officials, a hike in steel tariffs and a freeze on their trade talks over the nation's destabilizing role in northeastern Syria.

"I will soon be issuing an Executive Order authorizing the imposition of sanctions against current and former officials of the Government of Turkey and any persons contributing to Turkey's destabilizing actions in northeast Syria," he said in a statement.

This includes "a broad range of consequences, including financial sanctions, the blocking of property, and barring entry into the United States," Trump indicated.

The steel duties will be increased back to 50 percent, which is the level they were at before a reduction in May. The negotiations that the US Department of Commerce has been leading with Turkey in a bid to hammer out a $100 billion trade deal will be stopped immediately.

Trump also cautioned Turkey against putting in jeopardy the gains that his country had made in the fight against the Islamic State terror group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) and warned it that indiscriminate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure as well as ethnic or religious minorities was "unacceptable."

"Turkey's military offensive is endangering civilians and threatening peace, security and stability int he region... Turkey's action is precipitating a humanitarian crisis and setting conditions of possible war crimes," Trump warned.

He confirmed that the US was withdrawing the remaining US service members from northern Syria. They will be redeployed and remain in the region "to monitor the situation" and prevent the Islamist resurgence.

"A small footprint of United States forces will remain at At Tanf Garrison in southern Syria to continue to disrupt remnants of ISIS," he added.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey ISIS Trump United States May Commerce From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Crown Prince, Russian President Hold Official Talk ..

1 hour ago

Turkey Vows to Review Ties With EU After Criticism

2 hours ago

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists, Police Clash a ..

2 hours ago

Planting a Greener Future initiative launched

2 hours ago

Springbok Etzebeth takes rights watchdog to over i ..

2 hours ago

Putin, Saudi Leadership Discussed Defense Cooperat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.