Trump Announces Sanctions on Turkey Over Syria Offensive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Monday he would soon authorize sanctions on Turkish officials, a hike in steel tariffs and a freeze on their trade talks over the nation's destabilizing role in northeastern Syria.

"I will soon be issuing an Executive Order authorizing the imposition of sanctions against current and former officials of the Government of Turkey and any persons contributing to Turkey's destabilizing actions in northeast Syria," he said in a statement.

This includes "a broad range of consequences, including financial sanctions, the blocking of property, and barring entry into the United States," Trump indicated.

The steel duties will be increased back to 50 percent, which is the level they were at before a reduction in May. The negotiations that the US Department of Commerce has been leading with Turkey in a bid to hammer out a $100 billion trade deal will be stopped immediately.

Trump also cautioned Turkey against putting in jeopardy the gains that his country had made in the fight against the Islamic State terror group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) and warned it that indiscriminate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure as well as ethnic or religious minorities was "unacceptable."

"Turkey's military offensive is endangering civilians and threatening peace, security and stability int he region... Turkey's action is precipitating a humanitarian crisis and setting conditions of possible war crimes," Trump warned.

He confirmed that the US was withdrawing the remaining US service members from northern Syria. They will be redeployed and remain in the region "to monitor the situation" and prevent the Islamist resurgence.

"A small footprint of United States forces will remain at At Tanf Garrison in southern Syria to continue to disrupt remnants of ISIS," he added.