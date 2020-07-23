Trump Announces 'Surge' of Federal Agents in Chicago, Other US Cities to Fight Crime

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced that his administration will "surge" Federal law enforcement officers in Chicago and other cities in the United States plagued by violent crime.

"Today, I'm announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into American communities plagued by violent crime," Trump said during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump added that he would immediately send federal agents to the city of Chicago.

The US president also said he would soon send federal agents to the city of Albuquerque in the state of New Mexico.

US Attorney General William Barr said during the same conference that about 200 federal agents will be sent to Chicago and 35 others to Albuquerque. Barr added that more than 200 federal agents are already operating in Kansas City.

Barr added that the federal agents will differ from the tactical teams used to defend against mob violence, such as in the city of Portland, Oregon, where 114 federal agents are protecting a federal courthouse.

The US Attorney General said those agent sent to Chicago and Albuquerque will support anti-crime task forces to solve crimes and take down violent gangs.

Moreover, Trump said the US Justice Department will provide more than $61 million in grants to hire more police officers in cities under the federal operation.

Trump also vowed to "vigorously charge" federal crimes and support "besieged" communities to the greatest extent possible. He added that the federal government will be ready to provide assistance to any cities and state that calls for help.

The Trump administration sent federal agents to Portland last week to help quell civil unrest. The move has drawn criticism after reports emerged saying that federal officers, without badges or name tags, have detained protesters - and rioters - in an extrajudicial manner.