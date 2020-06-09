Trump 'Appalled' By Defund Police Movement, Considering Other Proposals - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) President Donald Trump does not support the calls to defund US police departments, but he is considering other proposals to address police brutality, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Monday.

"The President is appalled by the defund the police movement," McEnany said in a press briefing.

McEnany added that Trump is currently considering other proposals to address police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody on May 25.

Activists have been calling for defunding of US police departments and redirecting funds to other areas to help communities, such as education and housing.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have said they are intent on shifting police funding to youth programs and social services.

Democrats in Congress have said they intent to introduce police reform legislation this week.

Floyd's death has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality and social injustice and protests have taken place in the United States, but also in other countries, for society and policymakers to address the issues. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians and acts of vandalism, arson and looting.