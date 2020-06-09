UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump 'Appalled' By US Defund Police Movement, Considering Other Proposals - White House

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) President Donald Trump does not support the growing calls to de-fund US police departments, but he is considering other proposals to address police brutality, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Monday.

"The President is appalled by the de-fund the police movement," McEnany said in a press briefing.

McEnany added that Trump is currently considering other proposals to address police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.

More Stories From World

