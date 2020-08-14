UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Appeals To Assad For Release Of Reporter Who Disappeared In 2012 - Pompeo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:48 PM

Trump Appeals to Assad for Release of Reporter Who Disappeared in 2012 - Pompeo

US President Donald Trump wrote to Syrian President Bashar Assad proposing direct dialogue between the two nations to secure the release of freelance journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared while reporting in Damascus eight years ago, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump wrote to Syrian President Bashar Assad proposing direct dialogue between the two nations to secure the release of freelance journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared while reporting in Damascus eight years ago, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

"President Trump wrote to Bashar Al-Assad in March to propose direct dialogue. No one should doubt the President's commitment to bringing home all U.S. citizens held hostage or wrongfully detained overseas.

Nowhere is that determination stronger than in Austin Tice's case," Pompeo said.

Friday marked the anniversary of the Tice's August 14, 2012 disappearance in Syria.

Pompeo said Tice will soon spend his 3000th day in captivity and his release and return home are "long, long overdue."

The US government has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Tice's release. Earlier this year, his mother, Debra Tice, said she had credible information that her son was still alive, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Syria Damascus Trump Austin March August Media All Government Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

1 hour ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

2 hours ago

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

3 hours ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

3 hours ago

Russian Embassy in Prague Refuses to Comment on Re ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.