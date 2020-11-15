UrduPoint.com
Trump Appears To Admit For 1st Time Biden's Victory In US Election But Claims Fraud

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to acknowledge publicly for the first time that his rival, Democrat candidate Joe Biden, won the presidential election, but said at the same time that the vote was "rigged," reiterating his previous claims of widespread voting fraud.

Although the official results of the presidential election are yet to be declared, as the vote counting continues, projections of major US media showed last week that Biden had collected the necessary amount of electoral votes to claim victory. However, Trump did not admit defeat, demanding to suspend the counting of votes and investigate alleged violations.

"He won because the Election was Rigged.

NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn't even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Since the November 3 election, Trump has repeatedly claimed that a massive fraud is taking place, affecting the outcome of the election after at least six Democrat-run states halted counting votes on election night when the US president was leading in all of them. Trump said when the counting resumed, batches of ballots allegedly appeared in favor of Biden and observers were not allowed to oversee the counting process.

