Trump Applauds Supreme Court Decision Allowing Southern Border Wall Project to Continue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a statement applauded a Supreme Court decision to overrule a lower court injunction that will allow his administration to use Federal funding to construct border wall on the southern border.

"Wow. Big Victory on the wall," Trump said via Twitter after the ruling on Friday. "The United States Supreme Court overturns lower court injunction, allows Southern Border Wall to proceed. Big win for border security and the rule of law."

The court's decision will allow the Trump administration to use $2.5 billion in defense spending to construct a border wall in the states of California, Arizona and New Mexico.

The Supreme Court voted 5-4 to block the lower court's ruling.

In May, a US federal judge in the Northern District of California temporary froze part of Trump's plan to spend billions of Dollars, allocated as part of a national emergency declaration, for building the wall, which according to the US president will keep out undocumented workers from entering the country from Mexico.

Trump declared a national emergency in February to free up to $8 billion in federal funds to build a wall on the US border with Mexico.