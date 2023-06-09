Trump-Appointed Judge Set to Oversee Classified Documents Case Against Ex-POTUS - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The criminal case against former US President Donald Trump for his alleged mishandling of classified documents is set to be overseen by Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon, ABC news reported on Friday.

Cannon, a US District Judge for the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, will be assigned to oversee Trump's case, the report said, citing sources briefed on the matter.

Trump appointed Cannon, who would determine his sentence if he is found guilty, to the position in 2019.

On Thursday, a Federal grand jury voted to indict Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents, for which he faces charges including willful retention of national security information, destruction or falsification of records and making false statements.

Trump denies the allegations of misconduct and has criticized the Justice Department for not looking into current US President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of sensitive materials with the same rigor.

Trump is set to appear at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday for proceedings.

Cannon was involved in a lawsuit filed by Trump in 2022, which sought a special master to review materials seized during a raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida in connection with the classified documents case.

Cannon granted the request for a special master, which was later overruled by the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

The summons sent to Trump on Thursday also included the name of Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the Mar-a-Lago search warrant last year and unsealed the search affidavit, the report said.

Although most federal cases assign judges at random, the references to Cannon and Reinhart in the summons could indicate that they may have already played roles in court proceedings on the matter, the report said, citing experts.

The indictment comes as Trump leads the pack of Republican Party presidential candidates for the 2024 election, prompting criticism of the case even among fellow Primary contenders.