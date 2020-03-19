UrduPoint.com
Trump Appoints New White House Budget Chief - Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump has appointed a new director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the White House announced in a press release.

"Today, President Donald Trump announced his appointment of the following individual to a key position in his Administration: Russell T.

Vought, of Virginia, to be Director of the Office of Management and Budget," the release said on Wednesday.

Vought has served as OMB's acting director since January 2019 following 20 years working on Capitol Hill and for Republican Party-associated institutions, the release noted.

Trump also appointed Joseph Lavorgna as Special Assistant to the President and Chief Economist of the National Economic Council. Lavorgna will be tasked with studying the effects that the COVID-19 virus will have on US the economy, the release added.

