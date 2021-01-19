Trump Approval by US Republican Voters Recovers From Capitol Hill Riot - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) More than three in four US Republican voters' continue to back outgoing President Donald Trump even as an overall majority of Americans wants him convicted in a Senate impeachment trial, a Morning Consult poll showed on Tuesday.

"The numbers do not constitute a full recovery for a president whose approval had hovered in the mid- to upper-80s among [Republican] party faithful for much of his tenure, but they do indicate that roughly 3 in 4 Republican voters will back the president through it all,'' the poll found.

However, 55 percent of those surveyed want the Senate to convict Trump in a trial of impeachment charges approved by the House, based on a January 6 takeover of the Capitol by Trump supporters in a riot that reportedly resulted in five deaths, the poll showed.

Support for conviction is five points higher than in February 2020 survey, when the Senate voted to acquit Trump of his first impeachment.

The Constitution requires a Senate trial to begin when the House transmits articles of impeachment to the upper chamber.

The decision on when that will happen rests with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and is not expected until after President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.