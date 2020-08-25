Trump Approval for COVID-19 Management Falls 13 Points Since March to 31% - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Public approval of President Donald Trump's efforts to contain the novel coronavirus stands at 31 percent, a new Associated Press-NORC Center poll revealed on Monday.

"The figure represents a 13-point decline from a similar survey in March, when the pandemic first took hold.

Trump's overall job approval rating also dropped from March - to 35 percent from 43 percent," an Associated Press report summarizing the poll said.

Trump's overall job approval came overwhelmingly from Republican respondents, with 79 percent of them approving of the US president's performance, compared to just 5 percent of Democrats, the report said.

The poll results were released as the Republican National Convention -opened with Trump officially renominated.

Trump is schedule to deliver his acceptance speech from the White House on Thursday.