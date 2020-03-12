Trump Approval Rating Drops as Coronavirus Crisis Escalates - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) President Donald Trump's approval rating dropped by three percent amid scrutiny of his administration's handling of the coronavirus outbreak within the United States, a Hill/HarrisX poll revealed.

Some 46 percent of registered US voters said they approved of Trump's performance while 54% disapproved, according to the poll that was released on Wednesday. This marks a 3 percent drop from last month, the poll showed. One expert told pollsters the drop could be tied to the White House handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

"When it comes to these sort of exogenous external forces like a natural disaster or a terrorist attack, how an administration responds is critically important," American Enterprise Institute research fellow Daniel Cox said as quoted by The Hill.

There are more than 1,200 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, including 37 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. US President Donald Trump tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST (0100 GMT) is scheduled to announce new measures to counter the outbreak.