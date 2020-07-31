Trump Approval Rating Holds Steady at 41%, Congress Drops to 18% - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) US President Donald Trump's approval held steady at a low level during the COVID-19 rebound in June and July, albeit with an 87 percentage point gap between Republican and Democratic voters, a Gallup poll revealed on Thursday.

"Still, the current 41% remains well below the 49% earlier this year when the economy was in good shape, and Trump was enjoying a post-impeachment bounce," a press release explaining the poll said.

However, Congress' heightened approval in the spring following passage of the first big COVID-19 package, the $2 trillion CARES act, disappeared in the past two month amid gridlock over the next relief measure, the release said.

Just 18 percent of US adults currently approve of lawmakers performance, down from 25 percent in June and 31 percent in May.

Unlike with Trump, disapproval of Congress came from all directions.

Democrats' approval fell from 39 percent to 20 percent, Republican approval from 24 percent to 14percent and independent voters' approval from 32 percent to 21 percent.

The US on Wednesday hit a bleak milestone with the COVID-19 death toll reaching 150,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, following weeks of new daily records for infections and deaths in several states.