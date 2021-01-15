UrduPoint.com
Trump Approval Rating Plunges To New Low Of 29% After Capitol Riot - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 09:36 PM

US President Donald Trump's approval rating has crashed to an all-time low of 29 percent following the storming of the Capitol last week by his supporters and two-thirds of Americans do not want him to remain in public life, a new Pew opinion poll revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump's approval rating has crashed to an all-time low of 29 percent following the storming of the Capitol last week by his supporters and two-thirds of Americans do not want him to remain in public life, a new Pew opinion poll revealed on Friday.

"About two-thirds (68 percent) say Trump should not continue to be a major national political figure for many years to come; just 29 percent say he should remain a major figure in US politics," the Pew Research Center said in a statement about the poll. "Donald Trump is leaving the White House with the lowest job approval of his presidency."

By contrast, as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office just days after the riot inside the US Capitol, 64 percent of voters expressed a positive opinion of his conduct since he won the November election.

And majorities also approved of Biden's Cabinet selections and how he has explained his plans and policies for the future, Pew said.

Even Trump voters have grown more critical of their candidate's post-election conduct, Pew found. "The share of his supporters who describe his conduct as poor has doubled over the past two months, from 10 percent to 20 percent," it said.

The new survey by Pew Research Center was conducted from January 8 to January 12 among 5,360 US adults, including 4,040 who say they voted in the presidential election, finds that a sizable majority of Americans do not want Trump to remain a major political figure after he leaves office.

