UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Approval Remains In Low 40th Percentile, Most Oppose Impeachment - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:44 PM

Trump Approval Remains in Low 40th Percentile, Most Oppose Impeachment - Poll

President Donald Trump's approval rating of 41 percent in the final two weeks of June continues a pattern of fluctuating in the low 40s percentage range for much of 2019, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) President Donald Trump's approval rating of 41 percent in the final two weeks of June continues a pattern of fluctuating in the low 40s percentage range for much of 2019, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"President Donald Trump's job approval rating, which has been fluctuating between 40 percent and 43 percent since early May, was 41 percent in the second half of June, and includes 29 percent who strongly approve," a press release summarizing the poll said.

Fifty-four percent of Americans disapprove of the US president's performance, including 44 percent who do so strongly, the release pointed out.

The results flipped when respondents were asked whether Trump should be impeached, with 53 percent opposed and 45 percent in favor, the release said.

Since the beginning of the year, Trump's approval has fluctuated between 40 percent and 44 percent, with the exception of a dip into the high 30s in January and March, according to Gallup.

Related Topics

Trump Job Gallup January March May June 2019

Recent Stories

Chief Minister greets Ahmad Nawaz for winning awar ..

2 minutes ago

MSF Coordinator Claims Recent Airstrike on Libyan ..

2 minutes ago

2nd France-DEWA Business Forum held in Dubai

1 hour ago

Three dead bodies, recovered, 35 to 40 passengers ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to launch national tourism promotion App: Zul ..

2 minutes ago

Romania awards warship contract to France's Naval ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.