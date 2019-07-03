Trump Approval Remains in Low 40th Percentile, Most Oppose Impeachment - Poll

President Donald Trump's approval rating of 41 percent in the final two weeks of June continues a pattern of fluctuating in the low 40s percentage range for much of 2019, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) President Donald Trump 's approval rating of 41 percent in the final two weeks of June continues a pattern of fluctuating in the low 40s percentage range for much of 2019 , a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"President Donald Trump's job approval rating, which has been fluctuating between 40 percent and 43 percent since early May, was 41 percent in the second half of June, and includes 29 percent who strongly approve," a press release summarizing the poll said.

Fifty-four percent of Americans disapprove of the US president's performance, including 44 percent who do so strongly, the release pointed out.

The results flipped when respondents were asked whether Trump should be impeached, with 53 percent opposed and 45 percent in favor, the release said.

Since the beginning of the year, Trump's approval has fluctuated between 40 percent and 44 percent, with the exception of a dip into the high 30s in January and March, according to Gallup.