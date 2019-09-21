Trump Approves Deployment of US Forces to Saudi Arabia - Defense Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) President Donald Trump has approved the deployment of additional US forces and weapons systems to defend Saudi Arabia following the missile strikes on oil facilities of September 14, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters at the Pentagon.

"In response to the Kingdom [of Saudi Arabia]'s request, the president has responded with the deployment of US forces which will be defensive in nature," Esper said on Friday evening. "First to send a clear message that the United States supports our partners. Second, to support the free flow of resources... and third, to uphold the international rule based order... We think for now that should be sufficient."

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Joseph Dunford added that the Department of Defense had not yet decided on the specifics of the deployment to support the Saudis but he would provide Esper with details soon. Dunford said it will not be "thousands."