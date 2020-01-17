UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Approves Disaster Declaration For Earthquake-Battered Puerto Rico - White House

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:10 AM

Trump Approves Disaster Declaration for Earthquake-Battered Puerto Rico - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) President Donald Trump signed off on a disaster declaration for Puerto Rico, making the US territory eligible for Federal relief funding following a series of earthquakes, the White House announced in a press release.

"The president's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the municipalities of Guanica, Guayanilla, Penuelas, Ponce, Utuado, and Yauco," the release said on Thursday.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster, the release said.

In late December and early January, at least six earthquakes of magnitude 5 or higher hit the southern part of Puerto Rico, knocking out power and forcing frightened residents to sleep in the streets.

Trump had previously agreed to release disaster preparation funds for Puerto Rico, albeit with restrictions that banned the island from using the money to repair an electric grid still hit by rolling blackouts and requiring the territory to suspend its $15-an-hour minimum wage, according to media reports.

Although the release offered few specifics, Thursday's disaster declaration appears to expand aid available to Puerto Rico, which is still struggling to recover from back-to-back hurricanes in 2017.

Related Topics

Business White House Trump Ponce Money January December 2017 Media From Housing

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Chairma ..

57 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

3 hours ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

3 hours ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

4 hours ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

4 hours ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.