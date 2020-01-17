Trump Approves Disaster Declaration for Earthquake-Battered Puerto Rico - White House

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) President Donald Trump signed off on a disaster declaration for Puerto Rico, making the US territory eligible for Federal relief funding following a series of earthquakes, the White House announced in a press release.

"The president's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the municipalities of Guanica, Guayanilla, Penuelas, Ponce, Utuado, and Yauco," the release said on Thursday.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster, the release said.

In late December and early January, at least six earthquakes of magnitude 5 or higher hit the southern part of Puerto Rico, knocking out power and forcing frightened residents to sleep in the streets.

Trump had previously agreed to release disaster preparation funds for Puerto Rico, albeit with restrictions that banned the island from using the money to repair an electric grid still hit by rolling blackouts and requiring the territory to suspend its $15-an-hour minimum wage, according to media reports.

Although the release offered few specifics, Thursday's disaster declaration appears to expand aid available to Puerto Rico, which is still struggling to recover from back-to-back hurricanes in 2017.