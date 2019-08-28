UrduPoint.com
Trump Approves Emergency Declaration For Puerto Rico Due To Upcoming Storm - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico due to incoming Tropical Storm Dorian, the White House said in a statement.

"Today [August 27] President Donald J.

Trump declared that an emergency exists in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and ordered Federal assistance to supplement commonwealth and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Dorian beginning on August 26, 2019," the statement said.

The action authorized the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), "to coordinate all disaster relief efforts," the White House continued.

On Tuesday, the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said that nearly 3,000 federal employees were stationed in Puerto Rico in response to the storm.

