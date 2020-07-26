UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Approves Federal Funding For Hawaii Ahead Of Hurricane Douglas

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

Trump Approves Federal Funding for Hawaii Ahead of Hurricane Douglas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for the Pacific island state of Hawaii on Saturday in anticipation of Hurricane Douglas, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.

"President @realDonaldTrump just approved an Emergency Declaration for the State of Hawaii in support of Hurricane #Douglas," FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor tweeted.

The declaration unlocks federal disaster assistance for the state as it braces for the storm's arrival.

Hurricane Douglas was bearing down on the archipelago at the speed of 18 miles per hour as of 8 a.m. local time (18:00 GMT), packing maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour.

Related Topics

Storm Trump Douglas

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

3 hours ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

3 hours ago

IUCN unveils Global Standard

1 hour ago

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

1 hour ago

Russia's Nuclear Tech Giant Rosatom to 3D-Print Sp ..

1 hour ago

Murad asks opposition to learn about history of th ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.