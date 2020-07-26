Trump Approves Federal Funding for Hawaii Ahead of Hurricane Douglas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for the Pacific island state of Hawaii on Saturday in anticipation of Hurricane Douglas, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.

"President @realDonaldTrump just approved an Emergency Declaration for the State of Hawaii in support of Hurricane #Douglas," FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor tweeted.

The declaration unlocks federal disaster assistance for the state as it braces for the storm's arrival.

Hurricane Douglas was bearing down on the archipelago at the speed of 18 miles per hour as of 8 a.m. local time (18:00 GMT), packing maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour.