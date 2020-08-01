Trump Approves Florida Emergency Declaration Over Hurricane Isaias

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) US President Donald Trump approved on Saturday Florida's request for an emergency declaration to provide it with assistance to tackle Hurricane Isaias.

Earlier in the day, the hurricane has started what is expected to become a multi-day assault on the US' east coast after making a landfall on the Bahamas in the morning.

"The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures," the White House said.

FEMA is "authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency," according to the press release.

The federal funding will cover 75 percent of the costs to battle the hurricane, the White House added.