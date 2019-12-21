UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Approves Sanctions On Russia Gas Pipeline

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:12 PM

Trump approves sanctions on Russia gas pipeline

President Donald Trump has signed a law that will impose sanctions on any firm that helps Russia's state-owned gas company, Gazprom, finish a pipeline into the European Union.The sanctions target firms building Nord Stream 2, an undersea pipeline that will allow Russia to increase gas exports to Germany.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) President Donald Trump has signed a law that will impose sanctions on any firm that helps Russia's state-owned gas company, Gazprom, finish a pipeline into the European Union.The sanctions target firms building Nord Stream 2, an undersea pipeline that will allow Russia to increase gas exports to Germany.The US considers the project a security risk to Europe.Congress voted through the sanctions as part of a defence bill last week.The bill, which described the pipeline as a "tool of coercion", was signed off by Mr Trump on Friday.The almost $11bn (�8.4bn) Nord Stream 2 project has infuriated the US, with both Republican and Democratic lawmakers opposing it.The Trump administration fears the pipeline will tighten Russia's grip over Europe's energy supply and reduce its own share of the lucrative European market for American liquefied natural gas.President Trump has said the 1,225km (760-mile) pipeline, owned by Russia's Gazprom, could turn Germany into a "hostage of Russia".

The US sanctions have angered Russia and the European Union, which says it should be able to decide its own energy policies.

Earlier this week German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was "opposed to extraterritorial sanctions" against the Nord Stream 2 project.German foreign minister Heiko Maas struck a more combative tone, saying the sanctions amounted to "interference in autonomous decisions taken in Europe".Allseas, a Swiss-Dutch company involved in the project, said it had suspended its pipe-laying activities in anticipation of the sanctions.The US sanctions also target TurkStream, a Russia-Turkey pipeline, and include asset freezes and revocation of US visas for the contractors.For years EU member states have been concerned about the bloc's reliance on Russian gas.Russia currently supplies about 40% of the EU's gas supplies - just ahead of Norway, which is not in the EU but takes part in its single market.

The new pipeline will increase the amount of gas going under the Baltic to 55 billion cubic metres per year.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Europe German Norway European Union Company Trump Germany Nord Angela Merkel Congress Gas Market Share Billion

Recent Stories

Lawyers attack on PIC:  Court orders police to lo ..

26 minutes ago

Phase 2 of Delaija Wildlife Centre project commenc ..

29 minutes ago

The Vivo V17 Hands-On Review: High-End Midranger

37 minutes ago

AS World Group announced as Expo 2020 &#039;Author ..

44 minutes ago

Abid Ali scores centuries in first two Test matche ..

55 minutes ago

Gargash meets with UN official

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.