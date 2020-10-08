Trump Approves State of Emergency in Louisiana Over Hurricane Delta - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump has approved the emergency declaration in the state of Louisiana over the hurricane Delta, the White House said.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of Louisiana and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Delta beginning on October 6, 2020, and continuing," the White House said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The state of emergency gives the federal government an opportunity to provide assistance to Louisiana authorities in emergency relief efforts.

The National Hurricane Center said via Twitter on Wednesday that the storm was growing in size as it neared the US coast, "increasing the threat for life-threatening surge." The center also said that the hurricane would hit Louisiana and southeastern Texas on early Friday.