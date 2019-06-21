Trump Approves Strikes on Iran on Thursday But Abruptly Calls Off Operation - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) US President Donald Trump has authorized strikes on a number of targets in Iran in response to the downing of a US spy drone by Tehran's forces but subsequently called off his decision after a day of intense discussion by his administration, media reported, citing informed US officials.

The New York Times reported, citing senior administration officials involved in the debate or briefed on it, that the attacks were expected at 07:00 p.m. (23:00 GMT) on Thursday. There were radar and missile batteries among the Iranian targets, according to the reports.

The outlet added, citing a senior Trump administration official, that aircraft and ships had been on position to fire missiles when the order came to cancel the operation.