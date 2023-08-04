Open Menu

Trump Arrives At DC Court For Initial Appearance In January 6 Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Trump Arrives at DC Court for Initial Appearance in January 6 Case

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump has arrived at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse to appear before a magistrate judge in the January 6 case, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Trump is facing four criminal charges related to alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Trump is expected to plead not guilty to all the charges.

This will be Trump's third indictment this year.

On June 13, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal felony charges over his alleged "willful retention" of national security information after leaving the White House.

On April 4, the former president entered a not guilty plea to 34 criminal charges of falsifying business records in New York.

