UrduPoint.com

Trump Arrives At Federal Courthouse In Miami For First Appearance In Classified Docs Case

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 11:47 PM

Former US President Donald Trump has arrived at the Federal Courthouse in Miami to make an initial appearance in the classified documents case, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MIAMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump has arrived at the Federal Courthouse in Miami to make an initial appearance in the classified documents case, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Hundreds of supporters have been rallying outside the court since the early hours of Tuesday.

On Friday, the indictment against Trump was released, outlining a total of 38 charges against Trump and a personal aide, including willful retention of national defense information and making false statements.

The indictment comes following an investigation into Trump's storage of sensitive materials at his Mar-a-Lago residence after leaving the White House, which culminated in a raid on the property in August.

The probe and indictment have been met with criticism from Trump, who denies the allegations, as well as from Republican lawmakers and fellow 2024 Republican presidential candidates.

