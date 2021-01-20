Trump Arrives at Mar-a-Lago Residence in Florida Shortly Before Biden Inauguration

US President Donald Trump returned to his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago, just half an hour before his successor, Joe Biden, was sworn in as the 46th US President in Washington, DC, a White House pool report said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump returned to his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago, just half an hour before his successor, Joe Biden, was sworn in as the 46th US President in Washington, DC, a White House pool report said.

Pool vans peeled off the presidential motorcade as it pulled into Mar-a-Lago at 11:31 a.m. with 29 minutes of Trump's presidency remaining, the report said.

There was no crowd or greeters at the airport, but supporters had gathered at key points along the route at places in dozens.

The pro-Trump crowd stretched a couple of miles before the bridge on to Palm Beach Island, two or three deep in places. "We love you 45," and "Support our Police" were among signs displayed along the route, the pool report said.

Some supporters had Trump-Pence 2020 flags and many wore red Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats. One woman was crying as she held aloft a "We are not fake news." Some dissenters carried a sign saying: "Firefighters for Biden," the pool report added.