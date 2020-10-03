Trump Arrives at Walter Reed Medical Center to Work From There Over Next Several Days

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump has arrived at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center where he will work from the hospital's presidential offices over the next several days after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Television news footage on Friday showed Trump walking on his own and waving to reporters before he boarded Marine One.

The White House said earlier on Friday that the US president is experiencing mild symptoms, but is in good spirits and will continue working through the presidential election in November as well as will remain on the presidential ballot.