Trump Arrives in Cleveland for First 2020 Presidential Debate - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump has arrived in Cleveland, Ohio for the first presidential debate against his Democratic rival Joe Biden later on Tuesday, according to a White House pool report.

The debate will start at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time and run for 90 minutes without commercial interruption.

The topics for tonight's debate will be the Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in US cities, and the integrity of the election.

The two candidates will face each other again on October 15 in Miami and on October 22 in Nashville.

A recent poll conducted by Monmouth University found that Biden is currently supported by 50 percent of registered voters and Trump by 44 percent. The remaining support is scattered across third-party candidates, including Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and the Green Party's Howie Hawkins, while two percent of voters remain undecided.

