Trump Arrives In Demilitarized Zone Between Koreas

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 10:50 AM

Trump Arrives in Demilitarized Zone Between Koreas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump has arrived in the demilitarized zone, which separates North and South Korea, where he expects to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The helicopter carrying Trump and a pool of reporters arrived at a landing zone south of the demarcation line at around 2:30 p.

m. local time (5:30GMT), according to CNN.

This will be the first meeting between a US and North Korean leaders in the demilitarized zone.

