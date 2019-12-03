UrduPoint.com
Trump Arrives In London For NATO Summit

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) US President Donald Trump has arrived in Great Britain on Monday night to participate in this week's NATO summit.

"Just landed in the United Kingdom, heading to London for NATO meetings tomorrow," Trump said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Trump will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and French President Emmanuel Macron.

On Wednesday, the US leader is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The leaders of NATO member states are expected to adopt a final communique at the end of the summit that will reflect the bloc's position on the regional and international agenda's key issues.

In addition, the leaders of Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Turkey are expected to hold a meeting together to discuss the situation in Syria.

