Trump Arrives Scotland to Visit His Golf Courses, Hotels - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump arrived in Scotland to visit a number of his golf courses and resorts, Sky news Reported on Monday.

Trump was met at the airport in Aberdeen by two pipers, a red carpet, a ten-vehicle cortege, and a group of journalists, according to the report. He did not stop by them, and only said: "It's great to be home, this was the home of my mother."

Donald Trump's mother, Mary Anne, was born in Scotland and lived there until she departed for the US in 1930 at the age of 18.

The former president visited the country for the first time since 2019. He noted that he will be going to the Menie estate site near Aberdeen to open a "spectacular" golf course, the report noted.

Trump visited Scotland just a few days after the beginning of a court hearing on the lawsuit by writer and journalist E. Jean Carroll, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s.

In 2019, Carroll filed a lawsuit against Trump under the Adult Survivors Act and a defamation lawsuit. Trump denied all accusations and suggested that the plaintiff was trying to make an advertisement for her new book.

In 2020, Trump asked the court to suspend the case, but the judge dismissed his petition

Trump launched his 2024 presidential campaign late last year.