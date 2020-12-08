Trump Asked Pennsylvania House Speaker for Help in Revising Election Results - Reports

Incumbent US President Donald Trump called the speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives twice last week asking for assistance in revising his election loss in this state, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Incumbent US President Donald Trump called the speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives twice last week asking for assistance in revising his election loss in this state, media reported.

According to The Washington Post, the office of House Speaker Bryan Cutler confirmed these calls. Pennsylvania in the third state after Georgia and Michigan, where Trump directly attempted to overturn the election results, the outlet noted.

Cutler reportedly told Trump that the state's legislative authorities were not authorized to change the composition of the Electoral College selected by voting.

The winner of the US presidential election, held on November 3, is yet to be officially declared, but all major US media outlets have named Democrat Joe Biden the winner. Earlier, Trump announced that he had instructed his team to start the transition process, but still promised to continue his attempts to dispute the validity of the vote.