Trump Asks Congress to Pass Legislation Allowing Americans to Sue Sanctuary Cities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump called on the Congress to pass the legislation that would allow victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants to sue sanctuary jurisdictions.

"Senator Thom Tillis has introduced legislation to allow Americans...

to sue Sanctuary Cities and States when a loved one is hurt or killed as a result of these deadly policies. I ask the Congress to pass the Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act immediately," Trump said on Tuesday in his State of the Union Address

Trump said the US should be a sanctuary for law-abiding Americans, not criminal aliens.

Jurisdictions dubbed "sanctuary cities" limit cooperation with Federal agencies in locating and deporting immigrants who allegedly entered the United States illegally.