Trump Asks High Court to Overturn Ruling to Count Illegal Aliens in Apportionment Process

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The Trump administration asked the US Supreme Court to overrule a decision allowing undocumented immigrants to be counted in the process that determines congressional representation in each state based on population.

"The Trump Administration is asking the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court decision that would require the President to include illegal aliens in the population count used to reapportion congressional seats," the White House said in a statement on Friday.

In the meantime, the release added, the lower court order does not prevent the administration from continuing to execute the policy not to include illegal aliens in the apportionment base.

The Trump administration will work toward securing an accurate count , according to the White House.