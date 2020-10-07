UrduPoint.com
Trump Asks Senate Majority Leader To Focus Full Time On Approving Supreme Court Pick

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Trump Asks Senate Majority Leader to Focus Full Time on Approving Supreme Court Pick

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday that he asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to focus on approving Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and to set aside negotiations with Democrats to pass a new COVID-19 relief bill.

"I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small business," Trump said. "I have asked @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett."

