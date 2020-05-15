Trump Asks Senate to Confirm Keith Dayton as Next US Ambassador to Ukraine - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump formally submitted to the Senate his pick to become the next US ambassador to Ukraine, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

"Nominations sent to the Senate: Keith W. Dayton, of Washington, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Ukraine," the release said.