Trump Asks Senate To Confirm Keith Dayton As Next US Ambassador To Ukraine - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:00 AM

Trump Asks Senate to Confirm Keith Dayton as Next US Ambassador to Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump formally submitted to the Senate his pick to become the next US ambassador to Ukraine, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

"Nominations sent to the Senate: Keith W. Dayton, of Washington, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Ukraine," the release said.

