Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents to Jan 6 probe

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Former US president Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to block the release of documents to a congressional committee investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol by his supporters.

Trump asked the nation's highest court to reverse a ruling this month by a Federal appeals court which rejected his attempt to keep the White House records secret.