Trump Asks Supreme Court To Block Release Of Documents To Jan 6 Probe
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 11:40 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Former US president Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to block the release of documents to a congressional committee investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol by his supporters.
Trump asked the nation's highest court to reverse a ruling this month by a Federal appeals court which rejected his attempt to keep the White House records secret.