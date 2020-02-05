UrduPoint.com
Trump Asks US Congress To Fully Fund Artemis Program - State Of Union

Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:40 AM

Trump Asks US Congress to Fully Fund Artemis Program - State of Union

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump urged Congress in his State of the Union Address to fully fund the Artemis program to return Americans to the moon and lay the ground for the United States to be the first nation to Mars.

"Now we must embrace the next frontier, America's manifest destiny in the stars. I am asking Congress to fund this program to ensure that the next man and first woman on the moon will be American astronauts, using this as a launching pad to ensure that America is the first nation to plant its flag on Mars," Trump said on Tuesday night.

NASA's newly named Artemis program hopes to send US astronauts to the moon by 2024 where they will establish a sustainable presence before going to Mars.

Additionally, sometime in 2020, Orion will make its first unmanned flight to the moon during the Artemis 1 mission, which will be the first joint test both for the spacecraft and the launch vehicle. The mission is expected to last for about three weeks.

