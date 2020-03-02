UrduPoint.com
Trump Asks US Pharmaceutical Companies To Accelerate Work On Coronavirus Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:18 PM

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he has asked pharmaceutical companies in the United States to speed up work on producing a vaccine to combat the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he has asked pharmaceutical companies in the United States to speed up work on producing a vaccine to combat the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We have asked them to accelerate whatever they are doing in terms of a vaccine," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump also said he will meet this afternoon with the pharmaceutical companies' executives to discuss addressing the novel coronavirus.

The US president noted the novel coronavirus outbreak has become a very big subject, but added that the United States is doing "very well.

"

"We are working very hard with the CDC [US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], with everybody," Trump said. "We are also working with other countries to help them because they really have a fear of the unknown."

Trump said those infected by the novel coronavirus in the United States are in good shape, adding that "we have some additional people that were reported."

On Monday, the authorities in the US state of Washington confirmed that a second person infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States has died.

