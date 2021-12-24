Trump Asks US Supreme Court to Block Jan 6 Panel From Getting His Records - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has submitted an application to the Supreme Court asking it to block the release of his records from the National Archives, which were requested by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, according to a court application published on Thursday.

"Applicant respectfully requests that the Court stay the mandate from the DC Circuit pending the resolution of Applicant's Petition for 27 Certiorari and grant an injunction, prohibiting the National Archives and Records Administration and the Archivist from releasing any and all records requested by the House Select Committee over which appellant asserts executive privilege, until further order of the Court," the application read.

In his application, Trump says that records requests, like the one he is fighting at the moment, can become the new norm of American politics due to an increasingly partisan political climate in the United States.

To date, the National Archives identified approximately 1,600 pages of documents as relevant to the Select Committee probe into the January 6 events. In November, Trump submitted a motion to prevent the release of some 750 of them on the basis of executive privilege, but that request was denied by the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

The records include proposed talking points for then-Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany related to the 2020 presidential election, presidential activity calendars and a related handwritten note for January 6, as well as a draft text of a presidential speech for the rally in Washington that day.