Trump Asks Young Adults to Avoid Crowded Gatherings, All Americans to Wear Mask

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) US President Donald Trump called on young Americans to avoid participating in crowded gatherings and asked everybody in the United States to wear a face mask.

"We're asking everybody that when you are not able to socially distance wear a mask. Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact, they have an effect. We need everything we can get," Trump said on Tuesday. "We are imploring young Americans to avoid packed bars and other crowded indoor gatherings, be safe and be smart."

Trump had previously refused to wear a mask himself, saying it is a personal choice, whether to wear a mask or not, despite public health officials' recommendations.

In his first novel coronavirus briefing since April, Trump noted that young adults might experience mild or even no symptoms if they are infected and, therefore, not be aware of it.

"In April, the average age of individuals who tested positive for the virus was over 50 years old. Today the average age is significantly younger," Trump said.

The US president also pointed out that the health crisis in the United States will likely get worse before the situation improves.

"Some areas of our country are doing very well, others are doing less well. It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better," Trump said.