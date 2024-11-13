Trump Assigns Role To Elon Musk Within His Administration
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Donald Trump nominates John Ratcliffe as the head of the U.S. intelligence agency CIA
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2024) US newly elected President Donald Trump has assigned a significant role to Elon Musk, founder of the renowned electric vehicle company Tesla, within his administration.
Following his victory in the presidential elections held on November 5, Donald Trump is busy assembling his team and has started selecting individuals for various key positions. The newly elected President has appointed real estate tycoon Stuart Kovitch as Special Envoy to the middle East, while former Governor Mike Huckabee, a staunch supporter of Israel and an opponent of ceasefire with Hamas, has been nominated as the U.S. Ambassador to Israel.
Additionally, Donald Trump has nominated John Ratcliffe as the head of the U.S. intelligence agency CIA.
Donald Trump has also assigned an important role to the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, who played a crucial part in his presidential campaign. Trump has nominated CIA head along with the envoy for the Middle East and the ambassador for Israel.
In a statement on social media, Trump announced that Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy would lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
During his Republican presidential campaign, Trump had promised to assign a significant role to Elon Musk, who spent $119 million on the campaign, after winning the presidential election. Trump wrote on social media that Musk and Ramaswamy would work to end bureaucratic monopolies, eliminate wasteful spending, and restructure Federal agencies.
According to media reports, despite its name, DOGE is not a government agency and will function outside the government, providing advice and support to the Trump administration. This means that both Elon Musk and biotech entrepreneur Ramaswamy will be able to work for the private sector while holding this role.
Elon Musk also confirmed his appointment to the position on social media and stated in a post that his department would shake up the American system and government agencies involved in excessive spending.
The Tesla founder mentioned that in the past he wanted to reduce the U.S. budget by $2 trillion, but was provided very little information on the matter.
Elon Musk had shared an image with the DOGE position on social media back in September 2024, two months before the election.
Recent Stories
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan
Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Argentina team to play Ireland in one-off rugby Test2 minutes ago
-
At COP29, Pakistan calls for grant-based climate finance; fulfillment of earlier pledges22 minutes ago
-
Airlines ground Bali flights after volcano erupts32 minutes ago
-
Evacuations and call for aid as Typhoon Usagi approaches Philippines52 minutes ago
-
Indonesians drill for disaster before tsunami anniversary1 hour ago
-
Somaliland votes amid Horn of Africa tensions1 hour ago
-
Musk rails against judges in Italy migrant row1 hour ago
-
Triumphant Trump returns to White House to meet Biden1 hour ago
-
Russia launched combined missile and drone strike on Kyiv: authorities1 hour ago
-
Toxic smog smothering India's capital smashes WHO limit1 hour ago
-
Evacuations and call for aid as Typhoon Usagi approaches Philippines1 hour ago
-
At COP29, Pakistan calls for grant-based climate finance; fulfillment of earlier pledges2 hours ago