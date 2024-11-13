Open Menu

Trump Assigns Role To Elon Musk Within His Administration

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Donald Trump nominates John Ratcliffe as the head of the U.S. intelligence agency CIA

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2024) US newly elected President Donald Trump has assigned a significant role to Elon Musk, founder of the renowned electric vehicle company Tesla, within his administration.

Following his victory in the presidential elections held on November 5, Donald Trump is busy assembling his team and has started selecting individuals for various key positions. The newly elected President has appointed real estate tycoon Stuart Kovitch as Special Envoy to the middle East, while former Governor Mike Huckabee, a staunch supporter of Israel and an opponent of ceasefire with Hamas, has been nominated as the U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

Additionally, Donald Trump has nominated John Ratcliffe as the head of the U.S. intelligence agency CIA.

Donald Trump has also assigned an important role to the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, who played a crucial part in his presidential campaign. Trump has nominated CIA head along with the envoy for the Middle East and the ambassador for Israel.

In a statement on social media, Trump announced that Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy would lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

During his Republican presidential campaign, Trump had promised to assign a significant role to Elon Musk, who spent $119 million on the campaign, after winning the presidential election. Trump wrote on social media that Musk and Ramaswamy would work to end bureaucratic monopolies, eliminate wasteful spending, and restructure Federal agencies.

According to media reports, despite its name, DOGE is not a government agency and will function outside the government, providing advice and support to the Trump administration. This means that both Elon Musk and biotech entrepreneur Ramaswamy will be able to work for the private sector while holding this role.

Elon Musk also confirmed his appointment to the position on social media and stated in a post that his department would shake up the American system and government agencies involved in excessive spending.

The Tesla founder mentioned that in the past he wanted to reduce the U.S. budget by $2 trillion, but was provided very little information on the matter.

Elon Musk had shared an image with the DOGE position on social media back in September 2024, two months before the election.

More Stories From World